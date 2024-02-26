Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,511,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $112.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.95.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

