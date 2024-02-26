Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.42. 352,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,177. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

