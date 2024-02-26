3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.81. 1,318,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,931. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.46.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 3M

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.