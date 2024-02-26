Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.55. 415,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,657. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day moving average of $164.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

