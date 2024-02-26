Towercrest Capital Management Sells 30,656 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Towercrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,656 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.7% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,447 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,035,000 after acquiring an additional 882,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.74. 1,326,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,887. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

