Apollo Currency Price Down 35.7% Over Last 7 Days (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 27.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $660,879.19 and $65.59 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00073079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00024076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

