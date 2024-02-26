SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) is Toronado Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Toronado Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,902 shares during the quarter. SiTime makes up about 7.4% of Toronado Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Toronado Partners LLC owned 0.51% of SiTime worth $13,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SiTime by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SiTime by 2,115.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.45. 49,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.48. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $142.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,706,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,082 shares in the company, valued at $12,059,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,078 shares of company stock valued at $612,948. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

