Towercrest Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after buying an additional 2,923,907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,781,000 after buying an additional 1,670,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after buying an additional 1,545,894 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

RSP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,480. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $162.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

