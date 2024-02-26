Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Position Decreased by Toronado Partners LLC

Toronado Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,400 shares during the period. Elastic makes up 9.1% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,010.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.28.

Elastic stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.64. 567,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

