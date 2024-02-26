iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Towercrest Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 5.4% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $28,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.98 during midday trading on Monday. 817,720 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

