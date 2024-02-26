Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

BATS JMST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.77. 419,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

