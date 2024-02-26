Towercrest Capital Management Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,147. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

