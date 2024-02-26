Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,165 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 16.0% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $38,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $84.94 and a 1-year high of $107.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.