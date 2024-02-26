Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 405.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,965 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises 2.8% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.60. 38,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,717. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

