Towercrest Capital Management Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 366,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.71. 1,313,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,675. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.58.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

