Towercrest Capital Management Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPABFree Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of SPAB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.08. 531,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,750. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $26.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

