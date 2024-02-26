Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,721 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $46,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ISRG traded down $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $387.12. 396,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,689. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $392.00. The stock has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

