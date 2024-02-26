Towercrest Capital Management Invests $480,000 in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of REZI stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 255,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

