Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Position Boosted by Toronado Partners LLC

Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Impinj makes up 11.1% of Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Toronado Partners LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Impinj worth $19,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

NASDAQ PI traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 111,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on PI. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $32,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,239 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,200.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,653 shares of company stock worth $6,853,799 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

