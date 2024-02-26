SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,827 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,510,000. Finally, Swmg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.66. 7,269,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

