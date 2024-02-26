HI (HI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.45 Million

HI (HI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $255,390.29 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016167 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001380 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015259 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,405.53 or 0.99978312 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00196201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009200 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000543 BTC.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00052946 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $225,895.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

