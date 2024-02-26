Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Booking were worth $54,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 2.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG traded up $38.62 on Monday, reaching $3,544.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,827. The stock has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,576.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3,254.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

