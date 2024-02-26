NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $50,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after buying an additional 1,437,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,848,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,461,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

