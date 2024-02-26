Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $259.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $227.00 to $259.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.4 %

PWR stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $235.44. 513,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,485. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $239.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.