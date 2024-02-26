Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $49,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.15. 1,743,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,700,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $77.88. The company has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

