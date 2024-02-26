Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,638 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $87,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,378,322 shares of company stock worth $370,661,179 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.09.

Shares of CRM traded up $10.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.33. 4,422,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,634. The company has a market cap of $293.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.53 and a fifty-two week high of $303.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.45 and its 200 day moving average is $237.55.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

