Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 26th (ACRE, ADCT, ADSK, AEE, AEO, AER, AMN, AMX, ANF, ARM)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 26th:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.25 to $8.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $276.00 to $307.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $76.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $87.00 to $75.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.50 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $130.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $180.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $1,480.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$14.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celtic (LON:CCP) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 182 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.39). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $218.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $65.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $172.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $230.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $113.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $195.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $54.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $15.50 to $15.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $240.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $299.00 to $377.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $225.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $86.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $37.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus to $2.59. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $109.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $22.50. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $61.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $302.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $129.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $41.00 to $43.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $117.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $63.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $11.25. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $400.00 to $325.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $214.00 to $213.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $370.00 to $407.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $227.00 to $259.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $264.00 to $275.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $93.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $76.00 to $88.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $153.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $8.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $145.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $95.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $115.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $235.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $13.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley to $66.67. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $214.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $240.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

