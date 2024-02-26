Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 26th (ACRE, ADCT, ADSK, AEE, AEO, AER, AMN, AMX, ANF, ARM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 26th:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.25 to $8.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $276.00 to $307.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $76.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $87.00 to $75.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.50 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $130.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $180.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $1,480.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$14.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celtic (LON:CCP) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 182 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.39). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $218.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $65.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $172.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $230.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $113.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $195.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $54.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $15.50 to $15.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $240.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $299.00 to $377.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $225.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $86.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $37.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus to $2.59. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $109.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $22.50. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $61.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $302.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $129.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $41.00 to $43.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $117.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $63.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $11.25. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $400.00 to $325.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $214.00 to $213.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $370.00 to $407.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $227.00 to $259.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $264.00 to $275.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $93.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $76.00 to $88.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $153.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $8.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $145.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $95.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $115.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $235.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $13.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley to $66.67. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $214.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $240.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

