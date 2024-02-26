The Goldman Sachs Group Increases América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $21.00

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMX

América Móvil Price Performance

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

AMX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 633,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 219.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in América Móvil by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.