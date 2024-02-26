Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 6,279 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,452 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.7% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tesla were worth $312,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Tesla by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,928 shares of company stock worth $20,545,953 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

TSLA stock traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.07. The stock had a trading volume of 70,956,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,942,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

