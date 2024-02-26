Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,524 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $5.41 on Monday, hitting $588.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,203. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $597.00. The firm has a market cap of $254.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $523.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

