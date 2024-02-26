Trexquant Investment LP Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,401 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vertiv by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT traded up $4.01 on Monday, hitting $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,631. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

