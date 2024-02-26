Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 305 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $153,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $18.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,314.94. 648,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,856. The company has a market capitalization of $615.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.18 and a 52-week high of $1,319.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,175.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $991.38.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,028.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

