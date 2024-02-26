Trexquant Investment LP Invests $12.96 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE LHX traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $212.56. The stock had a trading volume of 263,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,737. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $216.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.