Investors Purchase High Volume of Bumble Put Options (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 32,491 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 391% compared to the average volume of 6,620 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMBL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

Shares of BMBL stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $12.93. 1,928,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Bumble has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $24.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

