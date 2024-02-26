Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 222.03% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Monday.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
