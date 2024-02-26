Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 685 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV opened at $514.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $515.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $485.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.61. The firm has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

