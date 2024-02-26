Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.8% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

BAC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,221,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,404,754. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $266.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

