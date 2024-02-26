Milestone Asset Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $515.34. 57,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,769. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $516.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.61. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

