Verdad Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Verdad Advisers LP cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for about 1.5% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,323. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

