Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 101,203 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101,203 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Costco Wholesale worth $332,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $742.07. 249,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $690.42 and its 200-day moving average is $611.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $743.56.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $659.96.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

