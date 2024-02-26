Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $54,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.62. 629,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

