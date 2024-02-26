Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 35,810 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,027,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,810 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $65,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,720 shares of company stock worth $2,600,479. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,864,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,131,855. The company has a market capitalization of $166.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.