Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amgen were worth $69,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.67 on Monday, reaching $286.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,966. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $153.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.