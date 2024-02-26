Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

VYM stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.33. 426,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,184. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $115.97. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.65.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

