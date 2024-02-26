Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 42,790 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,790 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $67,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.10. 7,356,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,539,891. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

