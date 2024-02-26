Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,094 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Linde were worth $80,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $23,044,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 26.7% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Linde by 47.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

Linde stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $445.39. The stock had a trading volume of 397,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $324.11 and a fifty-two week high of $448.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

