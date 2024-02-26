Trexquant Investment LP Invests $10.54 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.50.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.