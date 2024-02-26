Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 211 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 18,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,139,000 after acquiring an additional 370,699 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,683 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $297.48. 544,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,398. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.13. The stock has a market cap of $214.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

