SingularityNET (AGIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $194.02 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $736.90 million and approximately $194.02 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016167 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015259 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,405.53 or 0.99978312 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00196201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009200 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,437,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,439,267.0632157 with 1,256,596,782.6824672 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.75042018 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $174,830,702.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

