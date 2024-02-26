Citigroup Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $325.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.09.

Shares of CRM traded up $9.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.24. 3,690,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,034. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $161.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $292.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,378,322 shares of company stock worth $370,661,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

